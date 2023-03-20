Singapore-based, Chinese-backed Winning Shipping has shed one of its older capesize bulkers by selling the 2001-built Sunny Voyager to cash buyers for onward sale to a recycling facility in Chattogram.

The 171,500-dwt Sunny Voyager is one of three vessels that brokers have reported as being sold to Bangladeshi recyclers over the past week as their peers in India and Pakistan sat on the sidelines and held off buying anything.

Winning’s decision to scrap the Sunny Voyager at $610 per ldt, or $13.8m