Taiwan’s Wisdom Marine is wasting no time in growing its fleet with newbuildings.

The bulker owner, which recently ordered two 40,000-dwt newbuildings at Namura Shipbuilding, has added two more of a similar ship type to its orderbook.

In a regulatory filing, Wisdom said it has contracted Nihon Shipyard — a joint venture between Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United to build the two handysize ships.

The company disclosed that it is paying less than $33m each for the newbuildings.