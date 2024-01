Wisdom Marine is poised to ink two kamsarmax bulk carrier newbuildings at Tsuneishi Zhoushan in China.

A Wisdom Marine spokesperson told TradeWinds the company’s directors had approved the order for the 82,400-dwt vessels.

It is the first time the company, founded by shipping magnate James Lan in 1999, has ordered bulker newbuildings at Tsuneishi Zhoushan since 2019.