Wisdom Marine Lines says it will make a $8.6m on the sale of two bulk carriers it is disposing of as part of its fleet replacement program.

The Taipei-based based shipowner has confirmed to the Taipei bourse that it has sold the 61,500-dwt Amis Wisdom III (built 2011) for $17.5m and the 37,800-dwt Bunun Hero (built 2015) for $18.5m.

The Shin Kasado Dock-built Amis Wisdom III has been sold to Arm Shipping, part of the rapidly growing Agricore Group of China, which also has shipowning subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore that are collectively grouped under the banner of Agricore Shipping.