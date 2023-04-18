Bulker shipowner Wisdom Marine has added three more handysize bulker newbuildings to its growing orderbook.

In a regulatory filing, the Taiwan-listed shipowning company said it has contracted Onomichi Dockyard in Japan to build three 40,000-dwt bulkers.

Wisdom is paying $32m each for the handysizes. Onomichi’s subsidiary shipyard Saiki Heavy Industries will be constructing the trio for delivery by the end of 2026.

Wisdom’s bulker deal with Onomichi is the third newbuilding contract for the owner since March this year.