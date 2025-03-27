NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers has confirmed an order in China for the world’s biggest pneumatic cement carrier.

The 38,000-dwt ship will be delivered in 2027 from Zhejiang Xinle Shipbuilding Co.

NovaAlgoma revealed on Thursday that the carrier will be chartered under a long-term contract by Swiss construction materials multinational Holcim, which owns two cement carriers of its own.

The newbuilding will be the owner’s first methanol dual-fuel cement carrier. Other vessels in the company’s cement fleet are dual-fuel LNG.

The order was revealed last July, with a provisional delivery date at the end of 2026.

“By increasing the quantity intake and burning green methanol, the CO 2 emissions on these shipments will be reduced by more than 60% per year in comparison to current freight flows, ie 180,000 tons of CO 2 reduction over a period of 10 years,” the company said.

Both NovaAlgoma and Holcim are signatories to the Sea Cargo Charter, an association of charterers and shipowners committed to CO 2 transparency and the promotion of international shipping’s decarbonisation.

“This development is in line with both companies’ environmental commitment and vision for a sustainable maritime future,” NovaAlgoma said.

Financial details have not been disclosed by NovaAlgoma, which is a joint venture between Switzerland-based Nova Marine Group and Canada’s Algoma Central Corp.

Nova Marine Group founder and chairman Giovanni Romeo (left) signed the order with the chairman of Xinle Shipbuilding. Photo: NovaAlgoma

Nova Marine chief executive Vincenzo Romeo said the deal would “strengthen our position among the world’s leaders in the cement carrier sector with 35 units active worldwide”.

It will be manned by 21 crew members and classed by Italian classification society RINA.

Other features include an air lubricating system and a heat recovery system, which will recycle exhaust gases to generate electricity.

Founded by chairman Giovanni Romeo, who made his first bulker purchase in 1981, Nova Marine is run today by his family and headed by his son, Vincenzo.

Nova Marine, regarded as a busy and canny asset player in the secondhand market, also has joint ventures with Navigazione Montanari.