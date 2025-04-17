Xiehai Bulk Shipping has revealed itself as the buyer of two bulk carriers that were recently reported as being sold by Eastern Pacific Shipping of Singapore and Empros Lines of Greece.

Xiehai Bulk, the Singapore-based affiliate of Chinese shipowner Zhejiang Xiehai Group, revealed in a social media post this week that it was behind a previously reported deal that saw Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific offload the 178,600-dwt bulk carrier Mount Austin (built 2010) onto an entity named as Jade Ocean Marine.