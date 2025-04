Xiehai Bulk Shipping has revealed itself as the buyer of two bulkers recently reported sold by Eastern Pacific Shipping of Singapore and Empros Lines of Greece.

Xiehai Bulk, the Singapore-based affiliate of Chinese shipowner Zhejiang Xiehai Group, posted on social media that it bought the 178,600-dwt Mount Austin (built 2010) via its Jade Ocean Marine from Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific.