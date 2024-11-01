Danish bulker operator XO Shipping is ringing the changes at the top of its organisation.
Co-founder and chief executive Kim Pihl is stepping down to join the board chaired by Kent Hedegaard.
He will be replaced by chief risk officer Sinan Utlu.
New CEO of Danish bulker operator will be former Maersk and Monjasa executive Sinan Utlu
