Zodiac Maritime’s handysize bulk carrier fleet is down to four vessels after the company reportedly sold its oldest ship in the segment to one of Vietnam’s new breed of private shipowners.

According to several Asian broking sources, Minh Phu Shipping has bought the 28,200-dwt Woodgate (built 2011) from Eyal Ofer-controlled Zodiac for $10.5m.

Minh Phu, according to Vietnamese corporate registers, was formed in 2012 and started with small general cargo ships that traded along the country’s coastline and ports in neighbouring countries.