American Bureau of Shipping and DNV are among many classification societies that are helping to drive the development of maritime technology by building trust around technological solutions.

Both societies are playing an active role in the Asian tech space, collaborating with key stakeholders on a variety of initiatives, developing transparent verification methodologies using in-service data and data-driven methods to verify savings and promote consistency in order to create an energy-efficient, low-emission shipping industry.

Singapore is an important node for these activities, where ABS has established its Global Sustainability Centre and DNV its Maritime Decarbonisation & Autonomy Centre of Excellence.