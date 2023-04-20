Bigyellowfish is a workplace well-being, mental health and training platform designed to allow organisations to be on top of their crew well-being and welfare engagement.

Last December, it raised $1.1m in seed funding from Powerhouse Ventures, Anicut Capital and Bernhard Schulte Innoport.

Bigyellowfish’s two co-founders, Soma Sundat Gollakota, a master mariner, and Kunal Pancholi, a tech entrepreneur, spoke to TradeWinds about the challenges that tech start-ups face in the maritime sector and shared some insights on how to successfully raise funds in the Asian investment space.