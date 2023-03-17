Online seafarer training took big steps forward during the Covid pandemic. And Seably is blazing a trail as a cloud-based training platform of courses developed by a multitude of third-party educators, shipping companies and specialists.

Swedish Shipowners’ Association-backed Seably does not produce content but hosts 800 training packages.

How do you train 800,000 seafarers to use new fuels when you do not know what they are?
 Read more

It describes itself as a marketplace for online maritime training, where students and providers can learn or teach a wide range of courses from flag-state-approved International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, or STCW Convention, to ship familiarisation procedures.