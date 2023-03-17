Online seafarer training took big steps forward during the Covid pandemic. And Seably is blazing a trail as a cloud-based training platform of courses developed by a multitude of third-party educators, shipping companies and specialists.

Swedish Shipowners’ Association-backed Seably does not produce content but hosts 800 training packages.

It describes itself as a marketplace for online maritime training, where students and providers can learn or teach a wide range of courses from flag-state-approved International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, or STCW Convention, to ship familiarisation procedures.