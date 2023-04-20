Eastern Pacific Shipping has invested $1.8bn across a variety of decarbonisation projects over the past five years. The bulk was allocated to dual-fuel kits for 74 vessels, but some of that cash has gone into technology start-ups via its investment arm EPS Ventures.

Heading it up is Dhritiman Hui, who joined the company in November 2022, bringing with him around 20 years of experience in maritime investment markets, starting with AP Moller-Maersk and later BW Group, where he spent nine years as director of investments before joining Techstars, a US-based company that is one of the world’s largest pre-seed investors.