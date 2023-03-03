It has been a century since Anton Flettner invented the rotor sails that carry his name, but now they are taking off, as are other wind propulsion and wind assistance technologies.

About the Green Seas First Movers report This story is part of a TradeWinds Business Focus exploring shipping companies that are early adopters across a range of green shipping technologies and fuels. Click here to read the full report.

Data from the International Windship Association shows that 23 large vessels have wind systems installed — including Flettner rotors, sails and kits.