Seafarers should play a significant role in the design of new-fuel ships to ensure that emerging technologies are safely used at sea, the head of ship management association InterManager has told TradeWinds.

Captain Kuba Szymanski said that it was essential that shipowners and designers collaborated from an early stage to ensure that the views of those that will operate newly designed ships and systems are included in newbuilding programmes.

Szymanski expressed concern that seafarers will not be properly trained to deal with some of the unique technical and safety challenges posed by ships that are fuelled by ammonia and other potentially dangerous fuels.