Oslo-based Norma Cyber often knows when a shipping outfit has been attacked by cyber criminals even before the company’s security alarms sound.

It does so by accessing and monitoring covert criminal forums on the dark web, where all sorts of data is up for sale.

“We look for who they target, the infrastructure they use, and how they attack, and this, with our intelligence, gives us the opportunity to identify them,” said Svein Ringbakken, chair of the board at Norma Cyber.