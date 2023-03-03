Many in shipping look sceptically at hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel for long-haul shipping. Its low energy density makes it a tough sell for vessels, and overcoming that can involve space-age technology.
About the Green Seas First Movers report
This story is part of a TradeWinds Business Focus exploring shipping companies that are early adopters across a range of green shipping technologies and fuels.
But Belgium’s Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB), controlled by the Saverys family, has been undeterred and has turned to hydrogen in a major way.