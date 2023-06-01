Cooperation between government and industry on decarbonisation in Japan is helping the maritime industry get ahead in the race to develop zero-emission ships.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has been supporting the country’s leading engine manufacturer to develop large marine two-stroke ammonia and hydrogen engines.

Japan Engine Corp (J-ENG) has already begun tests on ammonia and hydrogen fuel-engine technology which, if all goes to plan, will position the country to deliver the first zero-emission ships in 2026 and 2027.