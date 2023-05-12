Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO, Synergy Marine Group

What is your greatest concern in terms of sea staff training today?

It is important to create awareness among seafarers and align purpose. It is vital that they are part of this conversation from the outset. Shipping is moving from a job-based to a skills-based industry, with tech-savvy multi-disciplinary individuals and teams critical to success.

As ship managers, human capital is our very core, such that — while the deployment of technology empowers decision-making — deep investment in training is an ongoing requirement.