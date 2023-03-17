Carl Henrickson’s title at Shell Shipping & Maritime is a case of doing exactly what it says on the tin. As general manager of technology, innovation & digitalisation, Henrickson oversees the energy giant’s research into future developments for its shipping activities.

At any one time, his department of about 60 people is looking at about 100 different technologies, in areas from safety to decarbonisation, to investigate whether they work and can be put into commercial use.

Henrickson came to Shell as part of its $53bn acquisition of BG in 2016 after a career as a master mariner on tankers and LNG vessels and ashore in commercial, operations governance and technical roles.