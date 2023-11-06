Greek shipping navigates treacherous, uncharted waters
As global trade faces new challenges and the path to green shipping remains uncertain, Greek owners are actively seeking solutions
The never-ending story: Greek tonnage tax wobbles may not be going away
A little-noticed lawsuit in Luxembourg may open a can of worms in Greece’s rearguard battle to defend its tonnage tax
The end of the road? Oaktree stake cut is no game-changer for Star Bulk Carriers
Petros Pappas looks back positively on his experience with his biggest backer
Kollakis clan drawn to newbuildings but keeping fuel options open
Greece’s Chartworld group of companies plans to renew its fleet on all fronts
Petros Pappas tells why Star Bulk Carriers is keeping its powder dry on fuelling
CEO says final decarbonisation decisions will be made when ‘intelligent’ choices are possible
Panos Laskaridis talks about succession planning, Greek-style
Laskaridis clan offers an example of how to bring order into a complex family-holding
Panos Laskaridis champions family values as he drives growth
Greek owner is growing a ‘greener’ fleet but says the time is not yet ripe for ‘fancy’ future fuels or ships
‘Not your average troubleshooter’: Greek mediators deploy corporate diplomacy to crack maritime disputes
Shipowner and Brussels insider use corporate diplomacy to resolve festering maritime rows
