Greek shipowner Thanassis Martinos reminisced about recent shipping turmoil that he said no artificial intelligence in the world could have predicted as he received an award on Friday.

“The recent five years were tumultuous to say the least,” he said in a speech receiving a Greek Leadership Award at the 15th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum in Athens.

“What is certain in my mind is that artificial intelligence cannot predict the adventure of Greek shipowners.”