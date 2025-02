The master of a general cargo ship involved in a fatal collision off Sweden in 2021 has been sentenced in the UK.

Captain Sam Farrow received an eight-month jail term suspended for a year at Southampton Crown Court after a collision between his 4,800-dwt vessel Scot Carrier (built 2018) and the 500-dwt Danish split hopper barge Karin Hoj (built 1997) on 13 December resulted in the death of two crew.