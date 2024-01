A flurry of drones were spotted in the southern Red Sea off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, leading several ships to change course, according to UK officials.

UK Maritime Trade Operations, a unit of Britain’s Royal Navy, also said there were multiple reports of unmanned aerial drones reported on Tuesday about 50 nautical miles (93 km) off the port.

“Coalition forces are responding,” the agency said, noting that there were no reports of injury or damage to vessels.