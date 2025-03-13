Fires burning on the Stena Bulk tanker struck in the North Sea have been put out, CEO Erik Hanell says.

The Ernst Russ-operated 804-teu Solong (built 2005) collided with the 49,700-dwt tanker Stena Immaculate (built 2017) on Monday morning off the north-east coast of England. One seafarer from the Solong is missing, presumed dead.

Hanell said there were no reports of pollution at this time, and his company’s priorities are supporting the incident response team, mitigating potential environmental threats and ensuring the well-being of the Stena Immaculate crew, who are in Grimsby.