The master of the wrecked bulker OS 35 will not be imprisoned over the incident off Gibraltar in August 2022.

GBC reported that 53-year-old Syrian captain Abdulbar Kaddoura was handed a four-month sentence suspended for a year by the Supreme Court.

The 35,362-dwt handysize (built 1990) was deliberately grounded off Gibraltar after it had become involved in a collision with the 165,000-cbm gas carrier Adam LNG (built 2014), which was at anchor.