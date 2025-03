Seafarers aboard the US-flagged tanker struck by a boxship on Monday have detailed how the vessel seemingly came out of nowhere to plough into their ship.

Reporters from CBS and the BBC spoke with crew members rescued from the 49,700-dwt tanker Stena Immaculate (built 2017) after the 804-teu feedermax Solong (built 2005) struck it, causing multiple explosions and setting both ships on fire.