US President Donald Trump said Washington has reached a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis.

The Oval Office announcement offers hope for the reopening of the Red Sea and Suez Canal to shipping companies that have avoided the route.

But it also could impact earnings in shipping sectors where the Houthi menace on a key trade lane has led to longer routes and higher rates.

Trump announced the ceasefire during a White House meeting with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

With Carney by his side, Trump said the Houthis have announced that they no longer want to fight.

“They just don’t want to fight, and we will honour that, and we will stop the bombings. They have capitulated,” Trump said. “They say they will not be blowing up ships any more.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed on X that his government brokered the ceasefire.

“In the future, neither side will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping,” he wrote, referring to the waterway that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Oman’s gratitude

“The Sultanate of Oman expresses its gratitude to both parties for their constructive approach that led to this welcome outcome, and hopes that it will lead to further progress on many regional issues towards achieving justice, peace, and prosperity for all.”

The Houthis have not mentioned the deal.

Missiles are being loaded onto an aircraft on board the warship Harry S Truman, which is actively participating in operations against the Houthis. Photo: Central Command

The Iran-backed militant group began assaulting shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shortly after war broke out between Israel and Hamas in October 2023.

Less than two months into Trump’s return to the White House, US forces began launching strikes on Houthi targets on 15 March.