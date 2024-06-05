Greek shipowner Danaos Shipping has seen one of its capesize bulkers banned from ports in Australia after authorities described it as “unseaworthy”.

The state of the 175,858-dwt Peace (built 2010) was described by the maritime regulator as so poor that it “represented a very real and unacceptable risk to the safety of seafarers onboard and Australia’s marine environment”.

The Peace is the second Danaos Shipping vessel to be imposed with a lengthy ban from Australian waters by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) this year.