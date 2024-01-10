Two top UK and US officials ratcheted up talk of “consequences” for Houthi attacks against shipping in the Red Sea.

Neither went so far as to clearly state that counterstrikes against the Iranian-backed militants were imminent, but the comments appeared to suggest that Tuesday’s cannonade of missiles and drones crossed a line after a multinational warning a week earlier.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken told reporters in Bahrain’s capital that it is important that his country responds to an attack like the complex assault launched on Tuesday against busy shipping lanes, which has been described as the biggest yet since the Houthis began firing on ships in November.

“And in fact, the United States and the United Kingdom – two participants in Operation Prosperity Guardian – responded effectively to the attacks just yesterday,” he said, referring in a State Department transcript of the remarks to the US-led operation to counter the Houthi threat to shipping.

“We also had some 20 countries come together to make clear that if these attacks continue as they did yesterday, there will be consequences.”

His comments came a day after US Central Command, which is based in Bahrain and coordinates America’s military forces in the region, said coalition naval forces shot down 18 one-way, unmanned aerial vehicles — also known as kamikaze drones — in addition to two cruise missiles and a ballistic missile.

And they echoed comments by the UK’s defence secretary, Grant Shapps, who said the Houthis failed to heed a warning issued by 14 countries on 3 January that consequences would follow further attacks, according to a video broadcast by various British news outlets.

“Last night proved they really are not listening,” he said.

The Financial Times reported that Shapps’s comments represented a hint that military retaliation against the Houthis could be imminent.

“We won’t allow this to continue. So watch this space,” he said.

Asked by a reporter when the talk of consequences would turn into action, Blinken said he did not want to telegraph Washington’s plans.

“All I can tell you is, again, we’ve made clear, we’ve been clear with more than 20 other countries that if this continues as it did yesterday, there will be consequences. And I’m going to leave it at that.”

Blinken also directed ire at Iran, which he said has “aided and abetted” the Houthis’ attacks.

“We’ve also repeatedly tried to make clear to Iran, as other countries have as well, that the support that they’re providing to the Houthis, including for these actions, needs to stop,” Blinken said earlier in the day. “It’s not in their interest to see the conflict escalated, and we’re not the only ones who sent that message to Iran.”