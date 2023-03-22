Twenty-five people have been injured after a research ship tipped over in a Scottish drydock on Wednesday.

High winds were blamed for the incident at Imperial Dock in Leith involving the 3,374-gt Petrel (built 2003).

Footage showed the ship listing at 45 degrees.

Fifteen of the injured were taken to hospital and another 10 were treated at the scene.

The Scottish ambulance service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, the Guardian reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on drydock has become dislodged from its holding.”

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

Adam McVey, a Leith councillor, said on Twitter: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured and hope everyone recovers quickly.”

The UK coast guard was also in attendance.

The Equasis database lists the vessel as laid up.

The research vessel was bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the Guardian reported.

The operator is listed as Oceaneering International of the US.

The Petrel has a clean port state control record.

Insurance cover is provided through the Steamship Mutual protection and indemnity club.