Crew members have been evacuated from a car carrier that was hit by a fire off Malaysia.

The Bernama news agency reported that 19 seafarers were taken off the 1,536-ceu Malaysia Star (built 1992) on Monday, 9.1 nautical miles (17 km) off Tanjung Laboh.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) maritime commander Mohammad Zaini Zainal said his team had received a distress call from the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre at 08:40 local time.