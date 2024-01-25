Ukraine has allegedly conducted yet another drone attack on an oil facility located close to a Russian port, this time a Rosneft refinery on the Black Sea.

The alleged attack on the Tuapse facility comes just days after Ukraine conducted a drone attack on an oil and gas facility in the Baltic Port of Ust-Luga.

Russian emergency services confirmed on Thursday morning that teams were battling a blaze that broke out in the Rosneft oil refinery in Tuapse, close to the town's port that serves as a major conduit for Russian oil being exported out of the Black Sea.