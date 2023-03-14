A Greek kamsarmax bulker is reported to have grounded off Brazil on Saturday.

The country’s navy said the 83,000-dwt London 2012 (built 2007), operated by Tsakos Shipping & Trading, touched bottom in Babitonga Bay near Porto Itapoa.

The 228-metre vessel, flagged in Liberia, was carrying a cargo of soybeans, ND Radio reported.

Tugs attended the scene in an attempt to refloat the ship.

AIS showed the ship at anchor in the nearby port of Sao Francisco do Sul on Tuesday morning.

According to the navy, the port authority office had been notified of the grounding.

The navy also said the grounding did not affect other vessel traffic in the channel.

No pollution was reported.

The shipowner was asked to take precautionary measures related to the prevention of environmental damage.

A dive was later carried out to check the condition of the ship’s hull.

Investigation to be launched

ND Radio said that to carry out unloading operations, the owner had to submit a preliminary salvage plan.

An inquiry will be launched to determine the cause of the incident. This should be completed within 90 days.

Tsakos Shipping & Trading has been contacted for further comment.

The ship has insurance through the North of England protection and indemnity club.

Bureau Veritas is the vessel’s class society.

The London 2012 has no port-state-control detentions on its record.

No destination port is signalled for the vessel.