Two ships underway off the Greek island of Chios collided on Friday, Greek authorities said.

There is no immediate news of casualties or pollution from any of the two vessels, coastguards told TradeWinds.

Greek ships, however, are rushing to the site to assess the situation.

“The two ships were ballasting and weather conditions are good at the accident site, which is 9.5 nautical miles off Chios,” an official told TradeWinds.

Greek authorities did not disclose the identity of the vessels in question other than to say they were flying the flags of Vanuatu and Singapore, respectively.

Salvage sources told TradeWinds the ships are the 12,800-dwt Potentia (built 2009) and the 5,200-dwt Ant (built 2006).

Shiptracker data and the flags the two ships are flying match the information provided by the coastguards.

The Potentia flies the flag of Singapore and is listed under the management of SE Shipping Lines.

The Ant is registered in Vanuatu and its manager is Turkeys’ Maksimar Denizcilik.

The Aegean Sea is a very busy waterway for commercial traffic, combining short-haul and middle-distance trades in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea with oceangoing traffic between Asia, Africa and Europe.

Last month another general cargo ship, the 11,500-dwt Atlanta (built 2009), hit rocky shores at a remote islet off Rhodes. Salvors struggled for more than a week to refloat it under difficult conditions.