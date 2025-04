A bulker and a container ship have been damaged in a collision in Vietnam’s Long Tau River.

The crash involving the 2,806-teu Panama-flagged KMTC Surabaya (built 2018) and the 38,000-dwt handysize Glengyle (built 2015), flagged in Hong Kong, occurred on Friday night, south of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Tuoi Tre newspaper cited the People’s Committee of Can Gio district as saying the collision happened about 200m downstream from the Rach Don intersection in Can Gio district.