A crew member was killed by a recoiling mooring line during a bulker berthing move that contravened port procedures, UK accident investigators said.

The second officer on the 64,000-dwt ultramax Mona Manx (built 2017) was struck by the snapped line at Puerto Ventanas in Chile on 26 August 2021.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the Isle of Man-flagged vessel was berthing at the port under its own power at the time.