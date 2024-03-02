The 32,200-dwt Rubymar (built 1997), the highest-profile casualty of the Houthi group’s campaign against shipping, has finally sunk in the Red Sea.

The Associated Press reported this on Saturday, citing one “regional military official” and another official with Yemen's internationally recognised government. Maritime security sources contacted by TradeWinds said they have received similar information.

Executives at the ship's listed owners and managers — Lebanon and Greece-based Blue Fleet Group and GMZ Ship Management — were not available by phone to comment.

Maritime security intelligence firms usually reporting about incidents in the Red Sea have not corroborated the sinking yet.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), however, posted on Saturday an update bulletin on the Rubymar in which it classifies the incident as a “sinking” and adding that the ship “is down by the stern, bows remain above waterline”.

If confirmed, the Rubymar would be the first of about 60 vessels to sink after suffering an attack by the Houthis, who began their campaign against commercial shipping in mid-November.

The Rubymar’s crew of 11 Syrians, six Egyptians, four Filipinos and three Indians were safely evacuated after leaving the vessel at anchor on 19 February in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

The ship, which was already taking on water and listing heavily at that time, had been drifting northward since, dragging its anchor.

As TradeWinds reported, the Rubymar was hit at about 22:00 GMT on 18 February, about about 35 nautical miles (65 kilometres) south of the Yemeni port town of Mokha.

The attack came without warning. Two missiles hit the ship, leading to water ingress near the engine room.

Owners had been mulling a potential salvage operation but it was always doubtful that would be feasible, given the Houthi threat in the area, the vessel’s lack of stability and the potentially dangerous class 5.1 fertiliser cargo it was carrying.

Houthi leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi had already warned earlier this week that his group would only allow a salvage operation to go ahead if humanitarian aid was sent to Gaza.

That is in line with overall stated — though not always consistent — Houthi policy to attack ships linked with Israel, the US and the UK to pressure them to stop the war being waged against the Hamas group in Gaza.

The Houthis targeted the Rubymar because its registered owner Golden Adventure Shipping is an entity based in the UK.