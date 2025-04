An Omani dry bulk operator suffered a setback after a fire broke out in the engine room of a newly acquired bulk carrier in the Mozambiquan port of Nacala.

The blaze on board the Green Seeds General Trading-controlled 44,000-dwt Altzek (built 2012) reportedly broke out after it completed loading a cargo of coal on Sunday 13 April and was departing its berth at the Nacala-a-Velha coal terminal.