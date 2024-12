A Bulgarian bulker that was trapped in Ukraine when Russia invaded has been involved in a collision in the Kattegat strait between Sweden and Denmark.

The Bulgarian News Agency cited Bulgaria’s National Transport Investigation Board as saying the 21,500-dwt handysize Tzarevna (built 2004) and the 50,800-dwt general cargo vessel SSI Erdogan Bey (built 2010) clashed on Thursday night near the Danish island of Anholt.