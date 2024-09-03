Barely one day after announcing that an operation to rescue a burning, abandoned tanker in the Red Sea was on, European Union authorities said on Tuesday that the private salvors entrusted with the operation pulled back due to safety concerns.

The EU’s naval force’s operation Aspides, which provides security to the tug boats entrusted with towing the 163,800-dwt Sounion (built 2006), said in a social media post that other ways are being looked at to prevent an oil spill and environmental disaster in the region.