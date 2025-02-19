Canadian Coast Guard officials are reportedly considering removing some of the containers and all of the fuel on board a grounded MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co boxship before refloating it.

The 2,478-teu MSC Baltic III (built 2003) ran aground in Cedar Cove outside the entrance to Bay of Islands, Newfoundland, following a loss of power on Saturday, 15 February.

Bruce English, senior response officer with the Canadian Coast Guard’s marine environmental & hazards response section, told Newfoundland-based The Telegram on Tuesday that 283 of the 473 containers on the ship were empty.