An Israeli-owned capesize vessel has been damaged after a collision with a Chinese bulker at the mouth of the Yangtze River.

According to local news agencies, the Chinese-owned 12,800-dwt Fei Da 138 (built 2021) and the Daehan-built 180,000-dwt Cape Legacy (built 2011) were sailing up the Yangtze when the incident occurred.

The collision created a hole in the Cape Legacy, causing water ingress.

Shipping databases say the Cape Legacy is owned by Mano Maritime in Israel, while Fei Da 138 is controlled by a Chinese company known as Jiangsu Feihongda.

Mano confirmed to TradeWinds that the Cape Legacy came into contact with Fei Da 138 while en route to Zhenjiang Port.

It added that the vessel, with a pilot on board and a tug escort, was taking avoiding action at the time of the incident.

The ship is part-loaded with 90,000-dwt iron ore fines.

The company said the Cape Legacy was refloated on 8 March and all crew members are safe and there has been no pollution.

“The vessel has now dropped anchor safely in Baoshan Beimaodi Anchorage in Yangtze River, where a full assessment and inspection will be carried out by the relevant authorities to determine next actions,” said Mano.

Mano is a subsidiary of Mano Holding Group, which is engaged in the cruise industry and real estate.

VesselsValue shows Mano owns one cruise ship — the 41,600-gt Crow Iris (built 1992).

The company recently sold the 186,000-dwt Cape Friendship (built 2005) to an unnamed buyer. The Kawasaki-built bulk carrier was reported sold for $16.1m.