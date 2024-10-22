A Lebanese-controlled general cargo ship has capsized after a collision with a Greek bulker that hit the headlines in January when it was struck by a Houthi missile.

Video footage shows the 2,650-dwt Princess Jessica (built 1990) lying on its port side in the port of Dakar, Senegal.

Details have emerged of an incident at the end of last week involving the 56,900-dwt supramax Zografia (built 2010), which was damaged in the Red Sea after being attacked twice by the Yemeni rebel group.

In a statement, the Autonomous Port of Dakar (PAD) said the incident happened at Pier 2 and the Princess Jessica was docked at the time.

No casualties were reported.

According to the statement, the port quickly sent personnel to the scene. The accident did not affect other port traffic.

PAD said efforts have begun to refloat the Princess Jessica. The Zografia has remained in Dakar.

The small Togo-flagged cargo vessel is operated by AMJ Marine Services of Lebanon.

January attack

The Zografia was attacked in the Red Sea on 16 January.

Footage shot from a camera on the bridge showed a missile exploding on deck amidship towards the bow.

On its way out, the projectile left a gaping hole in the port side, amidship towards the bow and near the waterline.

The missile nevertheless caused no injuries or serious damage and the ship continued its journey. After initial repairs at the Suez Canal, it sailed on to Greece.

In March, TradeWinds reported that a 35-year-old ﻿seafarer was found hanged in his cabin﻿ on board the Maltese-flagged bulker while it was under repair near Piraeus.

The ship’s owner, Vulcanus Technical Maritime Enterprises, has been contacted for comment.