A lack of communication and concentration likely caused a cargo ship to get stuck in the River Nene in England over the summer.

That is the conclusion of a preliminary assessment by the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The St Kitts and Nevis-flagged 3,000-dwt general cargo vessel Baltic Arrow (built 2002) became wedged across the channel while en route to Wisbech, England, from Latvia, with a timber cargo on 25 June.