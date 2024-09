A cargo ship has been damaged and four people have been injured in a reported rocket attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Port infrastructure has also sustained damage in the incident on Friday morning.

Ukrainska Pravda cited Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa’s military administration, as saying: “Early reports indicate that the wreckage from an Iskander-M missile caused damage to the port, civilian infrastructure and a civilian vessel flying the Antiguan flag.”