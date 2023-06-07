A Japanese general cargo ship was left stranded after grounding on a rocky island on Wednesday morning.

Video footage from TBS News shows the 1,400-dwt Taisei Maru No. 21 (built 1992) stuck on a rock spar which is part of the tiny Kogochi Island in the Inner Japan Sea.

The bow is raised some metres above the sea, with only the stern left in the water.

No hull damage is visible in the footage and no pollution has been reported.

The five seafarers on board were reported to be safe.

The Japan-flag cargo ship went aground at 0100 local time in Okayama prefecture.

The small vessel was en route from Takasago in Hyogo to Kure in Hiroshima.

A tug headed to the scene to await high tide for a potential refloating attempt.

AIS data does not appear to have been active for some time, with the vessel shown as out of range.

No inspections lists for grounded vessel

The ship's manager is Shirakawa Kisen of Hyogo, which could not be contacted.

The company is also listed as operating a dredger built in 1990.

There are no port state control inspections listed for the Taisei Maru No. 21 on the Equasis website.