In one of several ship casualties and groundings reported amid heavy seas in Turkey on Sunday, a general cargo ship with a dozen crew on board has gone missing.

Search and rescue activities were underway at the Black Sea port of Eregli on Sunday for the 3,134-dwt Kafkametler (built 1993).

Coastguards lost contact with the vessel early in the day, after reports that the ship was drifting nearby towards a military breakwater.