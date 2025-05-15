A Pacific Basin bulker that sparked a major emergency rescue operation off Australia in 2022 came close to grounding due to an incompetent salvage response criticised in an accident report.

The 28,000-dwt Portland Bay (built 2004) lost power off Sydney after leaving port in a storm, causing authorities to scramble tugs in an effort to prevent the ship from grounding.

But the only ocean-going tug in the state did not arrive on scene until after an extended, unnecessary delay in its tasking, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) found.

The handysize vessel came within 1.8 km of the coast.

The report said the ship remained only 12 miles offshore, and not the required 50, when its engine failed, and it began to drift to the rocky shore.

Three harbour tugs initially deployed to assist were ill-equipped and incapable of effectively towing the vessel in the rough, open seas, the probe discovered.

Article continues below the advert

“Only the emergency deployment of the ship’s anchors, while not designed to hold the ship in those conditions, prevented a catastrophic stranding,” ATSB said.

The agency has issued eight safety recommendations, unprecedented in recent times, calling for outstanding safety concerns to be fully addressed.

Formal recommendations have been made to three government agencies and a salvage operator in the final report.

“The stranding on pristine national park coastline of a 170-metre ship carrying 950 tonnes of heavy fuel oil would have had internationally significant environmental and economic consequences, and as such this was one of the ATSB’s most comprehensive marine occurrence investigations in nearly two decades,” ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

The Portland Bay had been berthed at Port Kembla on 3 July when deteriorating adverse weather made it unsafe for it to remain in port, and the harbourmaster and ship’s master decided that the ship should sail and remain at sea until the weather improved.

Mechanical problems were blamed for the loss of power.

“Delays with the ship’s master initially reporting the incident were then compounded when New South Wales authorities did not immediately pass on the information to the national response authority, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA)," Mitchell said.

“It was only after several emergency broadcasts and a radio plea for assistance that a harbour tug was dispatched, which arrived nearly five hours after the ship was first disabled,” he added.

By the time that tug, which did not have an operational towing winch or a suitable towline, had arrived, the Portland Bay’s master had made emergency use of both anchors one mile off the rocky shoreline of Royal National Park.

Fortunately, the anchors reduced the ship’s progress towards the coast until two more harbour tugs arrived, about five hours after it was anchored.

In the following hours, these two tugs began towing the ship away from the coast, but some time later, the towline of one of the tugs failed and the Portland Bay again began drifting towards the shore.

The master was forced for a second time to deploy both anchors.

“Even with both anchors deployed and one tug connected, the ship did not hold its position and it continued to slowly move towards the coastline overnight,” Mitchell revealed.

Confusion reigns

A key factor in the prolonged exposure of the bulker and its crew to grounding was the extensive delay in tasking the state’s nominated ocean-going emergency towage vessel, the 450-dwt Svitzer Glenrock (built 2018), managed by Svitzer.

An initial request to deploy the ship was lost between the control rooms of the port authority and AMSA, and not followed up for several hours.

Two further requests were made and the tug was finally tasked 13 hours after the emergency began.

“Around 30 hours after Portland Bay’s master had reported its disablement, followed by Mayday broadcasts and the emergency anchoring, Svitzer Glenrock arrived after a voyage of 90 nautical miles from Newcastle in very rough weather,” Mitchell noted.

The report highlighted “confusion and inefficient coordination between the multiple agencies involved.”

“Three legislated bodies had a defined role within relevant legislation and state and national plans to respond to this emergency, but each agency did not believe that the response necessarily fell within their responsibility, and they have since justified this belief through three differing interpretations of the same plans,” Mitchell added.